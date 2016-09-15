Clinton on HB2: ‘This is where bigotry leads and we can’t afford it’

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind Pause

0:54 Hillary Clinton talks about HB2 on her return to campaign trail

1:33 Trump wishes Clinton well and attacks her for "deplorables" comment - Election Rewind

1:25 Hillary Clinton's deplorable weekend - Election Rewind

1:45 Trump campaign calls Putin stronger leader than Obama - Election Rewind

1:40 Hillary Clinton calls Trump "temperamentally unfit to be president" at Charlotte rally

1:55 Trump, Clinton go head to head on national security

1:23 Trump: Putin looks at Clinton and laughs - Election Rewind

0:56 Trump asks African-American and Hispanic voters to 'Give Donald Trump a chance'

2:14 Roy Cooper on the SBI