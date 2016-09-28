Sean Astin campaigns for Clinton in NC. Republicans are not impressed.

Actor Sean Astin was in Fayetteville Wednesday to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the latest in a series of celebrity surrogates to stump in North Carolina.
Astin, who appeared in the movies Rudy, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and The Goonies visited a campaign office to discuss Clinton’s economic proposals and encourage voter registration and early voting.
The Republican National Committee took a dig at Astin, suggesting he’s too much of a has-been celebrity to draw the attention of younger voters.
“Sean Astin was a Goonie long before many of the millennial voters that Hillary Clinton desperately needs were even born,” RNC spokeswoman Kara Carter said in a news release. “Yet, Hillary Clinton’s campaign has deployed him to North Carolina in an attempt to excite voters. Rudy may have inspired the masses but unfortunately for Clinton, Astin only played him in a movie.”
Twitter users were quick to point out that the RNC statement left out Astin’s role in The Lord of the Rings in the early 2000s.
The @GOP had better lay off Sean Astin. Samwise Gamgee is the hero of LotR and everyone knows it. https://t.co/bXKYmV40aR— Brian Murphy (@btmurphy88) September 28, 2016
Others noted that one of Republican Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity endorsements was from actor Scott Baio, who played Chachi on the sitcom Happy Days. That show ended in 1984.
Comments