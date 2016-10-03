Two new polls show tight presidential race in NC

Two new polls conducted after last week’s debate continue to show a tight presidential race in North Carolina, one of the year’s most fiercely contested states.
A Quinnipiac Poll released Monday showed Democrat Hillary Clinton with 46 percent support in the state to Trump’s 43 percent.
And a Bloomberg Politics N.C. Poll showed Clinton with 43 percent to Trump’s 42 percent. Both polls were within the margin of error. RealClear Politics polling average had showed Trump up by less than a percentage point in the state.
The Bloomberg poll also found Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Deborah Ross and gubernatorial nominee Roy Cooper out front in their respective races among likely voters.
Both candidates are working hard in North Carolina.
Trump and Clinton postponed visits to Charlotte following the Sept. 20 fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Clinton returned to Charlotte Sunday to meet with African-American leaders and visit a black church. First lady Michelle Obama headlines a rally for her Tuesday at the Charlotte Convention Center and will also visit Raleigh.
Quinnipiac surveyed likely voters in what it called the “four largest and most important swing states”: Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania in addition to North Carolina. Clinton led everywhere but Ohio, where Trump enjoyed a 3-point edge.
“Although Hillary Clinton clearly won the first debate with Donald Trump, this victory did her only little good in her race for the White House,” Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll, said in a statement.
Bloomberg also found Ross up 46 percent to 44 percent over Republican incumbent Richard Burr. And Cooper was leading GOP Gov. Pat McCrory 50 percent to 44 percent.
Some of that may be explained by another finding: 58 percent said the state’s on the “wrong track” while 34 percent said it was moving in the right direction.
In North Carolina, voters found reasons not to like either presidential candidate:
▪ Fifty-seven percent of voters say they’re “bothered a lot” by Clinton’s handling of official emails, which the FBI called “extremely careless.” The same percentage is bothered by her handling as secretary of state of the attack in Benghazi.
▪ Fifty-one percent were bothered by Trump’s treatment of women, including a former Miss Universe. And 56 percent were bothered by his apparent mocking of a reporter with physical disabilities.
▪ Fifty-three percent were bothered by the Clinton Foundation’s accepting foreign money while she was secretary of state.
▪ And 48 percent said they were bothered by Trump’s use of money from his foundation to settle private lawsuits.
