NC’s Rep. Walker: Gunman ‘obviously planned to kill many Republican members’

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican, was at Wednesday’s shooting of a member of Congress in Alexandria, Va., but is safe.
Walker tweeted that he is “shaken but OK.”
“The Capitol Police saved many lives this morning from a shooter who had obviously planned to kill many Republican members,” Walker said.
He asked followers to pray pray for Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and others shot at a baseball practice for a charity game Thursday night.
Walker is a Baptist minister from Greensboro who represents North Carolina’s Sixth District, which includes part of Guilford County and Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties.
He’s a former high school and college baseball player and serves as a pitcher for the Republicans' congressional baseball team.
He’s chairman of the Republican Study Committee – the large conservative caucus of the House Republicans and a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican who represents South Carolina’s Third District, was also present at the baseball practice but left before the shooting.
Staff writer Anna Douglas contributed.
