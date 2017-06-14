Tom Williams AP
Tom Williams AP

National Politics

June 14, 2017 9:35 AM

NC’s Rep. Walker: Gunman ‘obviously planned to kill many Republican members’

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican, was at Wednesday’s shooting of a member of Congress in Alexandria, Va., but is safe.

Walker tweeted that he is “shaken but OK.”

“The Capitol Police saved many lives this morning from a shooter who had obviously planned to kill many Republican members,” Walker said.

He asked followers to pray pray for Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and others shot at a baseball practice for a charity game Thursday night.

Walker is a Baptist minister from Greensboro who represents North Carolina’s Sixth District, which includes part of Guilford County and Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

He’s a former high school and college baseball player and serves as a pitcher for the Republicans' congressional baseball team.

walkerpitch
Tom Williams AP

He’s chairman of the Republican Study Committee – the large conservative caucus of the House Republicans and a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican who represents South Carolina’s Third District, was also present at the baseball practice but left before the shooting.

Staff writer Anna Douglas contributed.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully says he had no knowledge of Trump campaign officials colluding with Russia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully says he had no knowledge of Trump campaign officials colluding with Russia 3:50

Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully says he had no knowledge of Trump campaign officials colluding with Russia
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:43

Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight
Comey said he wrote memos because Trump 'might lie about the nature of our meeting' 1:26

Comey said he wrote memos because Trump 'might lie about the nature of our meeting'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos