October 3, 2016 10:49 AM

McCrory ad claims economic gains

Staff reports

Gov. Pat McCrory is out with a new TV ad on Monday boasting of North Carolina’s economic gains.

“When I entered office North Carolina had record unemployment, high taxes and huge budget shortfalls; it had been that way for years,” McCrory says in the ad. “Now, we have one of the fastest-growing economies in this country. We cut taxes. Added 300,000 new jobs. We have the lowest unemployment in nine years and we're announcing thousands of new jobs every month. That's results, not politics.”

The campaign does not disclose how much it is spending on TV commercials, nor where or when they will air.

