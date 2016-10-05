Pro-Trump NRA ad hits N.C., three other states

North Carolina is among four battleground states where a new pro-Donald Trump TV ad sponsored by the National Rifle Association started airing Wednesday.
The $6.5 million ad buy is the largest the organization has made in the 2016 election cycle. It will air on regional broadcast as well as national cable, satellite and digital in this state, Virginnia, Pennsylvania and Ohio — critical states for Trump’s election chances.
It features a woman recounting her encounter with a knife-wielding attacker in Kentucky, where she was able to protect herself with a handgun kept in her purse.
