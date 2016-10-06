Doc on political money in NC featuring Zach Galifianakis screening in Durham

A documentary about North Carolina politics called Democracy for Sale featuring actor Zach Galifianakis will be screened in Durham next week.
The film is part of a five-part series airing on the network EPIX called America Divided.
In a scene from the film, Galifianakis, a North Carolina native, sits with former state Sen. Margaret Dickson in Fayetteville to talk about gerrymandering.
The film illustrates the effect of money in politics on issues such as coal ash, education, and HB2, the law limiting LGBT rights, said Andy Myers of Working Films, a company that organizes community events featuring documentaries.
Democracy NC, Working Films, the Institute for Southern Studies, and the NC NAACP are sponsoring the screening. Democracy NC, the Institute for Southern Studies, and the state NAACP are critical of polities the state’s Republican political leadership has enacted.
A panel discussion with NC NAACP President William Barber II, Lucian Reed, the film’s executive producer, and Jennifer Frye, Democracy NC associate director, will follow the movie.
The free screening is Thursday, Oct. 13, 7, p.m., at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham.
