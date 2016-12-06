Republican NC auditor candidate calls for recount

GOP candidate for state Auditor, Chuck Stuber, will formally ask the State Board of Elections for a recount of votes in his race against incumbent Democrat Beth Wood.
Stuber trails Wood by 5,993 votes, according to the board of elections count.
Board executive director Kim Westbrook Strach sent an email to county elections officials Tuesday morning, advising them of the goal to complete the recount by Thursday afternoon. The state elections board is meeting Friday to certify election results.
With Gov. Pat McCrory’s concession Monday, the race for Auditor is the last unresolved statewide contest.
