NC’s new attorney general, Josh Stein, makes his first hires

New N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has named a mix of Department of Justice veterans and private practice attorneys as his top aides.
Stein, a Democrat, took office this month to replace Roy Cooper, who became governor after 16 years as attorney general.
Here’s who he hired:
Grayson Kelley will continue to serve as chief deputy attorney general, a position he’s held since 2003. He’s been at the Department of Justice for 38 years.
Matt Sawchak is Stein’s solicitor general and had been a partner at the firm Ellis & Winters focusing on appeals, business litigation and antitrust matters. Early in his legal carrer, Sawchak clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Swain Wood is Stein’s general counsel and had been a partner at Morningstar Law Group, where he practiced commercial and intellectual property litigation. He also had a two-year stint as assistant attorney general for the State of Georgia.
Seth Dearmin is Stein’s chief of staff and had been his campaign manager. He’d previously worked for Nexus Strategies, a public affairs consulting firm.
David Elliott is the new deputy chief of staff and special deputy attorney general. He’s worked at the Department of Justice since 1997, most recently as the director of the Victims and Citizens Services Section.
Laura Brewer is Stein’s communications director and comes from the public relations firm Capstrat.
Candy Finley, Stein’s executive assistant, was his legislative assistant throughout his time in the state Senate.
“Pulling this team together has been one of my most important early tasks as attorney general,” Stein said in a news release Wednesday. “I am excited by their talent, energy and commitment to serving the people of North Carolina.”
