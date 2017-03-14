14 House nominees up for UNC Board of Governors

Fourteen people have been nominated in the House for six seats on the UNC Board of Governors.
The legislature recently acted to downsize the board from 32 members to 28 in 2017, making this year’s race for board seats more competitive. The board will be reduced to 24 members in 2019.
Among the 14 nominees are four current board members: Roger Aiken, an investment broker from Alexander; Henry Hinton, a broadcast executive from Greenville; Doyle Parrish, a Raleigh businessman; and Dr. Joan Perry, a physician from Kinston.
New nominees are: Kellie Hunt Blue of Pembroke, a county government finance director and chair of the UNC Pembroke trustees; Rob Bryan, a Charlotte business executive and former Republican House member who lost his re-election bid last year; Carolyn Lloyd Coward, an attorney from Arden and Western Carolina University trustee; Leo Daughtry, a Smithfield attorney and retired longtime Republican lawmaker; Sidney Dunston of Louisburg, vice chair of the Franklin County commissioners; Kaye Bernard McGarry, a Charlotte educational consultant; Wendy Murphy of Wallace, a longtime UNC Wilmington trustee; Tony Tata, an author, retired general, former Wake County school superintendent and Department of Transportation secretary; Jimmy Tate of Ahoskie, president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College; and Terry Yeargan, a construction professional and from Willow Spring and East Carolina University trustee.
The Senate nominees are due in later this week.
