Allison elected to UNC Board of Governors

School choice advocate Darrell Allison was elected to the UNC Board of Governors Thursday by the state Senate.
He will serve two years of the unexpired term of former chairman John Fennebresque, who resigned in 2015.
Allison, of Morrisville, is the president of Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina, which has advocated for charter schools and a private school voucher program for low-income families known as the Opportunity Scholarships.
A native of Kannapolis, Allison received his undergraduate degree magna cum laude from N.C. Central University and his law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. He has served on the Board of Trustees at NCCU since 2015. He is a former White House intern who also worked at the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a news release Thursday, Allison thanked Senate members from both sides of the aisle for their support. “A passion for education has been a defining theme of my life, and has fueled my work to expand access and opportunity in both K-12 and higher education,” he said.
In the coming days, the House and Senate are expected to hold elections for six seats each on the university system governing board. The legislature recently acted to shrink the board from its current size of 32 members to 28 member this year and 24 in 2019.
Comments