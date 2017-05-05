Under the Dome

May 05, 2017 11:06 AM

NC legislature aims to leave town by early July

The N.C. Insider and The Associated Press

RALEIGH

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore said Thursday the legislature is looking to adjourn its session by late June or the beginning of July.

“Things are coming along well,” Moore said.

The General Assembly’s goal is to approve its two-year state budget before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Senate Republicans are on track to move their budget proposal forward next week. Senate leader Phil Berger said Thursday that budget writers expect to unveil a spending plan Monday or Tuesday, with votes on the Senate floor May 11 and 12.

The House will pass its own budget version before GOP negotiators hammer out the final proposal and send it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Final budget details could be influenced by April 15 tax collection figures, anticipated in the coming days. Earlier positive revenue numbers showed lawmakers have $1.5 billion more than originally anticipated through mid-2019.

Balance of power in the NC General Assembly

Republicans have large majorities in North Carolina's legislature -- so large that if GOP lawmakers stick together they can override any vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The House has 120 members: 74 Republicans and 46 Democrats. The Senate has 50 members, split 35-15 in favor of Republicans.

Source: North Carolina General Assembly

Graphic by Uday Dorawala / The News & Observer

