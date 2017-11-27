How did Jesus Christ become an issue in this NC primary?

More Videos 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet Pause 1:11 Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 3:11 Rep. Robert Pittenger at contentious town hall meeting 2:09 Thanksgiving with the Woodhouses 3:07 UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life" 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:18 ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse 2:40 What's Up in the night sky for November 2017 0:26 NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rep. Robert Pittenger at contentious town hall meeting U.S. Representative Robert Pittenger speaks to a crowd of more than 250 people during a town hall meeting Thursday night at Providence High School. It was the last of nine town hall meetings for the Charlotte Republican before Congress returns to work next week. The town halls reflect the deep divisions in Mecklenburg County as well as liberal rancor towards President Donald Trump and a Republican congressman who has consistently supported him. U.S. Representative Robert Pittenger speaks to a crowd of more than 250 people during a town hall meeting Thursday night at Providence High School. It was the last of nine town hall meetings for the Charlotte Republican before Congress returns to work next week. The town halls reflect the deep divisions in Mecklenburg County as well as liberal rancor towards President Donald Trump and a Republican congressman who has consistently supported him. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

