State Politics

February 10, 2017 4:22 PM

NC Democratic Party to pick new leader on Saturday

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@newsobserver.com

Hundreds of N.C. Democratic Party leaders from across the state will meet Saturday at Rolesville High School to elect a new chair.

The new chair will replace current chairwoman Patsy Keever, a former state legislator from Asheville who declined to seek a second term.

The frontrunner is former insurance commissioner Wayne Goodwin, who was recently endorsed by Gov. Roy Cooper. Goodwin lost his re-election bid in November to Republican Mike Causey.

The other candidates are Marshall Adame, president of the Hispanic Democrats of North Carolina; Dick Crews, chairman of the Avery County Democratic Party; and Janice Covington Allison, a transgender activist from Charlotte.

The agenda for Saturday’s party convention also includes speeches from leading Democratic Party elected officials: Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, State Auditor Beth Wood and N.C. Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan.

Related content

State Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NC Senate reacts to court ruling on plan for Cabinet confirmation hearings

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos