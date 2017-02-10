NC Democratic Party to pick new leader on Saturday

Hundreds of N.C. Democratic Party leaders from across the state will meet Saturday at Rolesville High School to elect a new chair.
The new chair will replace current chairwoman Patsy Keever, a former state legislator from Asheville who declined to seek a second term.
The frontrunner is former insurance commissioner Wayne Goodwin, who was recently endorsed by Gov. Roy Cooper. Goodwin lost his re-election bid in November to Republican Mike Causey.
The other candidates are Marshall Adame, president of the Hispanic Democrats of North Carolina; Dick Crews, chairman of the Avery County Democratic Party; and Janice Covington Allison, a transgender activist from Charlotte.
The agenda for Saturday’s party convention also includes speeches from leading Democratic Party elected officials: Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, State Auditor Beth Wood and N.C. Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan.
