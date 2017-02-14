Gardner resigns from ABC post

Jim Gardner has resigned as chairman of the state Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, as position he held under Gov. Pat McCrory’s administration.
Gardner is a former lieutenant governor and U.S. congressman; he ran for governor twice.
He submitted a letter of resignation on Feb. 8, and left the same day.
“It has been an honor to serve as Chairman for the State ABC Commission,” he wrote in the letter to Gov. Roy Cooper. “These past four years have been very fulfilling. Of our many accomplishments in efforts to modernize the system and to strengthen enforcement of alcohol laws and regulations, I am most proud of efforts to combat underage drinking with the ABC Commission’s comprehensive “Talk It Out” campaign.”
McCrory appointed Gardner four years ago. He was been chairman of the state Republican Party, and co-founded Hardee’s Food Systems Inc., where he was executive vice president.
He is a native of Rocky Mount.
