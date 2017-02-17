Radar concerns unlikely to halt wind project

Despite concerns that a new wind farm near Elizabeth City could interfere with military radar, the state Senate’s leader said he expects the project will proceed.
“I don’t anticipate that the farm will not continue to operate,” Sen. Phil Berger told The Daily Advance on Thursday, while touring Elizabeth State University.
Berger was among 10 state legislators who signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last month asking the incoming Trump administration to stop the project. The letter irked local officials, who were concerned about losing a project that would provide an economic boost in a struggling area.
The Navy has said the project will not interfere with its ocean radar based in Virginia. The newspaper reported that Berger said he still has concerns about the 300-foot-tall wind turbines’ threat to military operations and training.
