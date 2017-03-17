Senate leader’s Facebook page used for legislative business, campaign

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

3:57 Cooper calls for cooperation: 'The people of NC are watching us'

1:37 Math teacher turns March Madness into a lesson on probability

0:52 Firefighters continue to work scene of major downtown fire

1:57 UNC practices and meets fans in NCAA Tournament

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates

1:31 Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance