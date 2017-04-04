NCGOP convention to feature Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, will headline the N.C. Republican Party’s convention in June, the party announced Tuesday.
Conway will speak during the convention’s lunch session on June 3 in Wilmington.
“I am absolutely delighted that Kellyanne has agreed to be a keynote speaker at our state convention,” NCGOP chairman Robin Hayes said in a news release. “Her nonstop passion and dedication is inspiring to all. She’s an integral piece of the Republican Party as a whole, and we thank her greatly for her willingness to support our state party.”
During the party’s 2015 convention, Trump was a featured speaker a few days before he officially announced his run for president. Then-candidates Ted Cruz, Scott Walker and Ben Carson also spoke.
Comments