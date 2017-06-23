During a Monday June 19, 2017, press conference, N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger explains parts of compromise North Carolina state budget that includes an average pay raise of 3.3 percent for teachers in the coming year, and a raise for most other state employees’ pay by a flat $1,000. Retired state employees would receive a 1 percent cost-of-living increase in their pension checks.
State Politics

June 23, 2017 4:57 PM

Politics podcast: Budget deal, milk safety

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of June 24-25.

The House and Senate agreed and voted on a final budget bill this week. We’ll explain the cuts to the governor’s office and attorney general’s staff, as well as how some education programs and state retiree benefits fared in the compromise.

We’ll also discuss the history of Russian meddling in American elections and explain the conflicting claims about the safety of milk production in North Carolina.

We also pick a Headliner of the Week. Colin Campbell of The News & Observer and N.C. Insider hosts, with Matthew Adams, Lynn Bonner, Will Doran and Craig Jarvis of the N&O.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here:

