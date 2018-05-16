NC Senate leader says teachers' march ' is inconveniencing so many students'
Sen. Phil Berger, president pro tempore of the NC Senate tells reporters that the march on the Legislature by N.C. teachers " is inconveniencing so many students" as over a million across the state are out of school for the day.
NC teacher protests on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 will start off the state legislature's 2018 budget debate on teacher salary raises, school safety, prison safety, GenX funding, state employee raises, and more leading up to the 2018 midterms.
