NC town's new mayor celebrated his election win. Then he was arrested.

The man elected mayor of Sharpsburg, North Carolina, Tuesday night was arrested and charged with DWI after nearly causing a crash near city hall, reports WNCN.
It happened just an hour after polls closed, the station reported.
Officials in Nash County said Robert L. Williams Jr. was charged with DWI after defeating incumbent mayor Randy Weaver by just seven votes, reported WRAL.
Williams "was booked into the Nash County Jail after 11:30 Tuesday night and bonded out early the next morning," reported TV station WTVD.
Police received a citizen's complaint that "Williams nearly caused a crash near Sharpsburg's town hall," WNCN reported. "Police then got behind his vehicle and while driving behind Williams, he ran off the right side of the road," WNCN said.
Williams was also charged with possession of a firearm, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, and two charges of resisting arrest, reported WNCN.
He received 169 votes, or 50.90 percent, to Weaver's 162 votes, or 48.80 percent, according to the Rock Mount Telegram. The vote tallies are unofficial until next week's canvass, the newspaper reported.
Williams was appointed to serve as mayor in 2011 and lost to Weaver in 2013, the Telegram reported.
Sharpsburg is in the southeastern tip of Nash County, not far from Rocky Mount, according to the town's web site.
