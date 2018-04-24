Here's how many bombs and chemical weapons the military dumped off the SC coast

SHARE COPY LINK As workers built a patio behind a home in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, they stumbled upon an unexploded piece of ordnance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach. It was blown up later Tuesday evening. McClatchy

