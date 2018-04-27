Watch: Coast Guard medevacs 65-year-old woman from cruise ship 50 miles off SC coast

A 65-year-old woman complained of leg pain while on a cruise ship sitting 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.
U.S. Coast Guard Ashley Jean Reese
Diver escapes shark off Hilton Head

South Carolina

Diver escapes shark off Hilton Head

On June 10, 2016, Bluffton, S.C. resident Erik Anderson, 29, went fishing with some buddies about 20 miles off Hilton Head Island. During the outing, Anderson encountered a shark that clearly wasn't thrilled with him or his spear gun. Anderson cap