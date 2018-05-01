Serial flasher won't keep pants on, SC cops say after charging him — for a 12th time

He did it again, cops say, and there is no oops about it.
That's what a local law enforcement agency is saying about a serial flasher and registered sex offender who was arrested for exposing himself to a coworker.
Tavarus Dallas Rogers, 36, was arrested April 27 and charged with indecent exposure, according to Kershaw County Detention Center records.
This is the 12th time that Rogers has been charged with indecent exposure, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office reported.
Rogers is accused of exposing himself most recently to a female coworker, the sheriff's department said of the incident that occurred in the early morning hours in a remote area of the plant where they worked.
Rogers is a registered sex offender who serves weekend time in Florence County for indecent exposure, the sheriff's department reported. He was arrested when he arrived last weekend to serve his time.
He was taken the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated on a $10,000 bond.
According to the sheriff's office, Rogers has been previously arrested for indecent exposure (11 arrests), possession with intent to distribute marijuana, shoplifting (multiple), assault and battery, breaking into a motor vehicle, stalking, petty larceny, contempt of circuit court, driving under suspension, contempt of municipal court and voyeurism.
