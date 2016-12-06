Traffic

December 6, 2016 10:07 AM

Head-on crash with tractor-trailer kills Wake man in pickup truck

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A Raleigh-area man died when his pickup crossed the center line of Poole Road in Wake County and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, the State Highway Patrol said.

The crash on Sunday evening claimed the life of Dustin Cody Pierce, 20, state troopers said. He died at the scene, they said.

The Dodge pickup that Pierce was driving crossed the line into the path of a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Carl Junior Green, 29, about 7:15 p.m. near Bethlehem Road, according to the high patrol’s report.

Green was unhurt, and no charges were filed, a patrol spokesman, Tpr. Chad Summerlin, said. It was not clear why the Dodge drifted left.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Wake school bus in head-on crash near Knightdale

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos