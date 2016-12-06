Head-on crash with tractor-trailer kills Wake man in pickup truck

A Raleigh-area man died when his pickup crossed the center line of Poole Road in Wake County and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, the State Highway Patrol said.
The crash on Sunday evening claimed the life of Dustin Cody Pierce, 20, state troopers said. He died at the scene, they said.
The Dodge pickup that Pierce was driving crossed the line into the path of a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Carl Junior Green, 29, about 7:15 p.m. near Bethlehem Road, according to the high patrol’s report.
Green was unhurt, and no charges were filed, a patrol spokesman, Tpr. Chad Summerlin, said. It was not clear why the Dodge drifted left.
