Man killed, woman seriously hurt in Raleigh head-on crash on New Hope Road

A 44-year-old Raleigh man died Tuesday night when his car crossed the center line of New Hope Road and slammed head-on at an estimated 50 mph into a car coming the other way at the same speed, police reported.
Carlos Enrique Berrios of 4900 Water Oak Drive was driving a 1997 Toyota north between Marsh Creek and Daly roads, a report says.
Martha Maria Leak, 34, of Raleigh was driving a 2009 Nissan the other way when the Toyota crossed the line shortly after 8 p.m., the report said.
Leak was seriously hurt, the report said. She was reported to be in serious condition Wednesday at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
The report did not say if crash investigators had determined why Berrios’ car drifted left.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments