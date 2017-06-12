Summer heat begins to creep into the Triangle

Video: After last week's relative cool spell, temperatures and humidity are expected to start rising into seasonal summer levels this week. Some kids and parents enjoy the fountain at Downtown Park in Cary now that school is out and summer is arriving.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Power crews work to restore power as cleanup begins in communities in Sampson County, N.C. Tuesday morning after overnight storms destroyed several homes, downed trees and destroyed several homes. At least 14 people were reported injured.

Michael Porter captured video of this tornado touching down in Davie County Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2017 near Highways 801 and 601. In nearby Yadkin County, a gymnasium at an elementary school had two walls blown out and part of its roof ripped away. There were also reports of several vehicles flipped and property damage to homes.

Michael Bartlett captured video of a tornado passing by Autryville Baptist Church Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Autryville, N.C. Several homes and buildings were severely damaged and at least one person reported injured in the area. The Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the storm.

Two children were pulled alive from an overturned car trapped in a torrent of flood water in Texas, when a group of passers-by pulled together to help, using tools and their bare hands to pry open the doors and get inside. The incident took place near Myrtle Springs, according to reports, when the family of Phillip Ocheltree, leaving their home to escape flooding, “hydroplaned” off the wet road and flipped into a ditch.

