Weather forecast for central and eastern NC

Watch the ABC11 forecast for latest news on Tropical Storm Cindy and Triangle weather on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Beating the heat in the Triangle

Video: Summer weather comes to the Triangle; some kids and parents enjoy the fountain at Downtown Park in Cary as they look to cool down, if just for a little while.

Storms injure 14 in Sampson County

Power crews work to restore power as cleanup begins in communities in Sampson County, N.C. Tuesday morning after overnight storms destroyed several homes, downed trees and destroyed several homes. At least 14 people were reported injured.

Tornado touches down in Davie County, NC

Michael Porter captured video of this tornado touching down in Davie County Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2017 near Highways 801 and 601. In nearby Yadkin County, a gymnasium at an elementary school had two walls blown out and part of its roof ripped away. There were also reports of several vehicles flipped and property damage to homes.

Video of tornado passing through Autryville

Michael Bartlett captured video of a tornado passing by Autryville Baptist Church Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Autryville, N.C. Several homes and buildings were severely damaged and at least one person reported injured in the area. The Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the storm.