Weather forecast for central and eastern NC

As Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning, a waterspout formed off St. George Island, Florida. Emergency officials did not report any serious injuries or significant property damage as the storm continued to travel through the Florida Panhandle.
Power crews work to restore power as cleanup begins in communities in Sampson County, N.C. Tuesday morning after overnight storms destroyed several homes, downed trees and destroyed several homes. At least 14 people were reported injured.
National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasters said the Atlantic Ocean's 2017 hurricane season will likely be above normal, with 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major storms.
Michael Porter captured video of this tornado touching down in Davie County Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2017 near Highways 801 and 601. In nearby Yadkin County, a gymnasium at an elementary school had two walls blown out and part of its roof ripped away. There were also reports of several vehicles flipped and property damage to homes.
Pastor Michael Bartlett explains how he captured video or a tornado hitting the small Sampson County town of Autryville, N.C. Tuesday, May 24, 2017. The tornado severely damaged homes and the town's fire department.
Residents and volunteers clean up Autryville, NC, in Sampson County, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. A tornado touched down in the town Tuesday, May 23, 2017, damaging the fire station, several trailers and taking down hundreds of trees.
Michael Bartlett captured video of a tornado passing by Autryville Baptist Church Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Autryville, N.C. Several homes and buildings were severely damaged and at least one person reported injured in the area. The Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the storm.