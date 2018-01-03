Stick Boy Bread Co. in Fuquay-Varina has some guidelines for you to follow.
NC bakery’s guide to bread and milk requirements ahead of ‘potential snowmageddon’

By Abbie Bennett

January 03, 2018 03:01 PM

FUQUAY-VARINA

Need to know how much bread and milk to buy ahead of the snow? One North Carolina bakery has your back.

Stick Boy Bread Co. in Fuquay-Varina created a map to guide North Carolinians as they prepare for a winter storm. It’s called “bread and milk requirements for potential snowmageddon.”

The map of North Carolina shows predicted snowfall across the state, along with the bakery’s suggestions for how much bread and milk to buy ahead of the storm.

For the northeastern part of the state, the bakery recommends at least four loaves of bread and three gallons of milk to go along with 3 to 5 inches of snow. For the southeast, two loaves and at least one gallon of milk for 1 to 3 inches of snow. For the central part of the state, including Wake County, the bakery suggested a loaf of bread and at least a pint of milk for about 1 inch of snow expected.

And for the far northwestern part of the state surrounding Boone, the bakery recommended “just toast and a Yoo-hoo drink.”

“Please note that this is just a forecast,” the bakery wrote. “We encourage you to be brave and stay strong.”

