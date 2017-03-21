Cooper should steer clear of ‘dark money’ fund

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em apparently is the new mantra for those of the Democratic political persuasion, who now are adopting tried-and-true methods of money-for-access fund-raising by Republicans. It’s not good and it frankly does not reflect well on Gov. Roy Cooper and his supporters.
A nonprofit group, recently formed, called Moving North Carolina Forward, falls under a category of “social welfare nonprofits” that will allow it to carry out political activities without the rules that apply to PACs, or political action committees. Mark Binker of WRAL reports that means the group likely won’t have to say who its donors are. But an invitation to one event includes a reception with the governor and another meeting and suggests large donations, from $10,000 to $100,000. (The big givers would be called “executive partners.”)
These groups are legal. A group was created by supporters of former Gov. Pat McCrory after he won election in 2012, and events raised money and included appearances by McCrory.
Perhaps Democrats think they’d be tying their hands not to participate in “dark money” fund-raising (so dubbed because donors can be secret) but the practice is a sorry commentary on the state of politics and could well give the impression that people with big money can purchase access to the governor or his most influential advisers. That’s not a good impression for Democrats, who boast of their representation of working people and average citizens, to leave.
