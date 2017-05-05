Notable numbers: GOP health care bill

Editorials

This week, we offer a breakdown of some of the key numbers involved in the Republicans’ proposed health care plan. This will replace the “Notable Numbers” column that previously ran in this space.

24 million — The number of additional Americans who will be uninsured by 2026 under the Republican plan.

52 million — Total number of Americans who would be uninsured by that year under the GOP plan.

19 — Percentage of people (under 65) who will be uninsured with the Republican plan.

31 — Number of states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

$178 million — Amount Planned Parenthood would lose in federal money next year under the GOP plan.

20 to 25 percent — Increase in premiums for a 64-year-old under the Republican plan.

