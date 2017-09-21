GOP mired in a ‘repeal Obamacare’ promise it should break

Republican U.S. senators have fallen into the trap that afflicts some members of Congress: They’re talking too much to each other and not enough to their constituents. If they were listening back home, they’d know that the American people aren’t obsessed about doing away with the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature achievement that put 22 million Americans on health insurance who might not have had it otherwise.

But still, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has been pushing a repeal-and-replace plan that essentially would transfer responsibility for health insurance to the states, providing block grants. And the Medicaid program would be drained of resources, a potential disaster for millions of Americans who would be uncovered without that federal-state program for the poor and disabled.

This measure, which stands a chance of passage despite being a potential catastrophe for millions of people and despite the fact that “Obamacare” is now more popular than it is unpopular, apparently is the result of pressure on senators from big-money contributors. Graham may have a safe seat, but other senators, and that means, yes, Republicans, better beware of the backlash from constituents. The voices of the wealthy contributors who favor right-wing policies and could not care less about the poor and the middle class may be louder, but come Election Day, the voices of ordinary people are just as loud.