Mike Cobb: Obama trying to sabotage Trump

There has been much complaining and whining from the left about the actions of the General Assembly concerning weakening the new governor’s power. I don’t necessarily agree with those actions, but I would say the same thing is going on in Washington only in a slightly different method.
It seems obvious to me that the recent actions of our current president are to take a stick and stir up beehives with our friends and foes. Then he can dump them in Donald Trump’s lap so hopefully he will look bad out of the gate.
Just look at what he has done with the Russian hacking accusations, the Israeli UN resolution and what he hasn’t done in the Middle East.
Due to our lack of a strong foreign policy, the last eight years have seen Russia take the lead in the Middle East while we look on and turn our back on our allies.
Mike Cobb
Wake Forest
Comments