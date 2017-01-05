Jack Register: Expanding Medicaid would aid mental health

We at the National Alliance on Mental Illness – North Carolina Chapter are the nation’s largest grassroots organization representing those affected by mental illness and their families.
We were quite pleased to hear the statements from Gov. Roy Cooper regarding Medicaid expansion. The ability to access mental health services is vital for those directly affected and their families. One in 5 people will experience a mental health condition in a given year and 1 in 25 will experience a serious, life-altering mental health condition in a given year.
We are pleased to see this issue become part of the discussion and urge lawmakers to set aside partisanship and care for our families.
Far too often in North Carolina, families and those affected are left with a fragmented system that does not meet their needs. Access to the right service at the right time with the right provider is the right of all of our residents.
The research is available on best practices that save money in the long run and still provide access to care across the continuum. Let North Carolina be a leader.
Jack Register
Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness – North Carolina Chapter
Raleigh
