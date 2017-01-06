Marc Landry: U.S. would influence other elections

If there were an election in a foreign country where the outcome were in doubt and where the United States felt that it was in its interest to favor one candidate over another, would it not be sensible to try and influence the result to favor our interests? Is there any doubt that, in this scenario, the U.S. would interfere in that country’s election?
Why then the outrage over leaks of emails unfavorable to the Democrats by Russian or other agencies?
What the Russians are accused of is precisely what the U.S. has done and would have done in similar circumstances.
Marc Landry
Cary
