Bernie Wolf: Kids need respect for authority

Regarding the Jan. 5 news article “Incident on video spurs review of Wake’s rules”: Like many others I was upset at the recent video from Rolesville High School. But it was because of the violent out-of-control teens fighting like wild animals while being cheered on and filmed by their peers. Then when adults, including a police officer, risk their own safety to break it up they are portrayed as being in the wrong.
Yes, a girl got pulled away who was involved in the fight and because of her resistance was put on the ground. Slammed? If he had slammed her to the ground she would have suffered very serious injuries so it is much more likely that he held back as much as he could given the circumstances.
Does anyone think they could have just asked her to back away or reasoned with her? When a person (and let’s be honest, these are not little harmless kids here) has no self-control or respect for authority sometimes they get what they deserve. This is a life lesson and this generation needs to learn accountability for their actions.
As for the officer if his department, the school district and the school itself do not support him and his actions then shame on them.
Bernie Wolf
Youngsville
