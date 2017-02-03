Carol Medins: ‘Pro-life’ means lifetime

3:28 Charlotte police release body camera video of 2016 fatal shooting in first test of camera law Pause

0:37 Sir Walter Wally makes his winter prediction

0:40 McCrory touts teacher pay increase as he signs state budget

3:15 Victims of Hurricane Matthew's flooding in southeastern North Carolina still suffering

1:09 'They're still heroes'

1:12 Chapel Hill protest denounces Trump’s immigration policy

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

1:14 Why grow organic?