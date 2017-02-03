Carol Medins: ‘Pro-life’ means lifetime

Regarding the Jan. 28 news article “Activists rally in Washington, sensing victory within reach”: I couldn’t help but wonder, how many of these “pro-life” activists are actually just “pro-birth”?
How many are willing to put their money into top-notch education, adequate food, shelter and clothing? How many are foster families? How many are ready to adopt?
My guess is the vast majority of these protesters fighting to make a woman complete an unwanted pregnancy do not want to be “in it“ for the long haul, for the next 18 years while that child grows up. And that’s the rub, isn’t it?
So really, they are “pro-birth, but I will keep my money thank you very much.”
Carol Medins
Apex
