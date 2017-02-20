Patrick Hemming: ACA important for many

I am a practicing physician who is deeply dismayed at the planned repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which the president and congressional leaders have told us we should expect in the next month.
I am reminded of Keith, a young, 38-year-old patient, whose mental health challenges and severe asthma symptoms – like many other uninsured adults with chronic diseases – stopped his attempts to earn a living or a job with benefits. For months we worked together to cobble together support for his asthma medications and were finally able to enroll him in a plan through the ACA.
Since that time, many Americans in a similarly precarious position have been able to breathe a bit easier, knowing that their health and financial well-being have an added layer of security from this law’s provisions.
Many low-income individuals like Keith supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and they did not do so to have their access to health insurance taken away.
I urge our North Carolina congressional delegation to work together to preserve access to health insurance and not destroy something that has been so vital to so many.
Patrick Hemming
Chapel Hill
