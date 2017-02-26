Letters to the Editor

February 26, 2017 6:00 PM

Margie Maddox: Marching and cappuccinos

Recently as I sipped my coffee, I read that Jim Jenkins has now labeled me as a part of the “Cappuccino Party” (Feb. 16 column). Personally, I like caramel lattes so much better.

Next I read that it is Michael Doran’s opinion that I should put my energies into community service rather than marching (Feb. 16 Point of View). I must confess that I do help at soup kitchens, thrift shops and even with my four-legged friends but not on days when I plan to march.

I march to say “ouch!” because I want our legislators, and the so-called president, to know I am here and standing up for my rights. Something about a picture being worth a thousand words.

Currently I am also busy collecting backbones so I can send a whole box of them to the various legislators since they cannot seem to find their own.

Now as I plan where and when my next march activities will be, I think I will just sit back and sip another cappuccino.

Margie Maddox

Cary

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos