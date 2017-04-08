Stan Kimer: Full repeal of HB2 still needed for business

In response to the April 5 Under the Dome item “After deal, NCAA says N.C. back in consideration”: While this so-called compromise bill is a small step toward undoing some of the damage caused by House Bill 2, it certainly does not go far enough promote an inclusive business environment in our state.
As a consultant who focuses on workplace nondiscrimination and inclusion growth for businesses, I can tell you laws like HB2 are bad for our economy. HB2 has personally impacted my small business, as many of my major contracting opportunities have been withdrawn or placed on hold because businesses fear discrimination for considering LGBTQ positive measures.
However, the most damaging effect of this law has been the loss of top job talent. The law’s discriminatory nature has discouraged new residents from moving to North Carolina and has caused many to leave, depriving the state of a high-caliber workforce. Compromising on this issue is hurting our workforce, which will ultimately cause many businesses to fail.
Our lawmakers must commit to a full repeal of all components of this discriminatory law in order to promote the success of North Carolina’s economy and our small businesses.
Stan Kimer
Raleigh
