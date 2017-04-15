Keith Weatherly: Senate GOP showing leadership

The News and Observer’s editorial board reached a new low for overt liberal bias in your April 7 editorial “A sorry day for democracy.” Obviously your opinion writers were so offended by the lack of a vote on Obama-nominated Merrick Garland by the Republican majority Senate that they were struck by debilitating collective amnesia.
Labeling as “preposterous” the Republican position that with less than a year to go in Obama’s term, the next president should choose the successor to Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat. What a stretch even for the far left bias we expect from your paper.
Hypocrisy reigned supreme by ignoring history when current and former Democrat Senate Majority Leaders Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer mandated President Bush would get no court nominee considered during the last 18 months of his second term. And how could you miss Joe Biden’s dictate in 1992 that President George H.W. Bush would get no SCOTUS nominee considered during his last year?
Dare say The N&O never once inveighed against those liberals’ obstruction? Clearly the Democrats in the Senate have signaled they will not allow a vote on any nominee President Trump would appoint.
Finally, the Republicans in the Senate are showing real leadership.
Keith Weatherly
Apex
