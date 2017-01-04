Health-care debate just got another dose of nonsense

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks Pause

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor

1:02 Second video shows fight that leads to police officer slamming student to floor

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

1:01 'Santa' arrested at Legislature protest