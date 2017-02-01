African-Americans should resist targeted tobacco marketing

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session Pause

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

0:35 Charlotte senator to GOP 'This wasn’t the deal'

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration