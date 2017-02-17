North Carolina cannot afford to lose the ACA

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth Pause

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

1:19 Sen. Fletcher Hartsell indicted by a Wake County grand jury

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:17 Hundreds rally in Raleigh during 'Day without immigrants'

1:20 House Speaker Moore opposes Cooper HB2 compromise

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law