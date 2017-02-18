Protests are ‘a cry from America’s moral center’

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth Pause

1:48 Cooper defends his opposition of Senate confirmation of his Cabinet appointees

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper: I am going to fight about the issues I believe in

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

0:43 Runners strip down for Undie Run to benefit tumor research

1:41 NC State's Rowan: 'We are going to keep playing hard for him'

2:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises play of freshman Jason Tatum against Virginia in Charlottesville

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man