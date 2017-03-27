Despite renewable energy’s impressive gains, NC lawmakers move to limit it

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books' Pause

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

3:57 Cooper calls for cooperation: 'The people of NC are watching us'

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position