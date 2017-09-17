Progressives should push proudly for Medicare for all

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (3rd L) speaks on health care as (L-R) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) listen during an event September 13, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Sen. Sanders held an event to introduce the Medicare for All Act of 2017. Alex Wong Getty Images