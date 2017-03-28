Hill Carrow inducted into Sports Tourism Hall of Fame

Hill Carrow, CEO of the Triangle Sports Commission, has been inducted into the inaugural class of the National Association of Sports Commissions Sports Tourism Hall of Fame.
Carrow, 62, founded North Carolina Amateur Sports in 1980, the State Games of North Carolina in 1986 and directed the U.S. Olympic Festival across the region in 1987.
In recent years, he led the recruitment of the USA Baseball Headquarters and National Training Complex to the Triangle, directed the first Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the new Olympic sport of Rugby in 2015, and led the USA Rugby 7s Collegiate National Championships in 2016.
Carrow, who lives in Morrisville, attended UNC.
The Triangle Sports Commission is based in Cary.
Comments