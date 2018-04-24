NC State basketball makes an offer to this Class of 2020 forward

N.C. State's Kevin Keatts is the latest coach to offer a scholarship to Class of 2020 forward Day’Ron Sharpe, Garner Road executive director Dwayne West tweeted Monday.

Sharpe, a 6-8, 220 pound sophomore, has been a key player for Winterville's South Central High, which has advanced to the 4A Eastern Regional in back-to-back seasons. This past season, Sharpe averaged 14.3 ppg and 9.3 rebounds. The Falcons fell to Heritage High School in the 2018 Eastern Regional final.





NC State Head Coach Keatts has officially offered 2020 Day'Ron Sharpe. #BuiltByDesign — Dwayne West (@garnerroad) April 24, 2018

Sharpe also plays for Garner Road's AAU program.

The offer from N.C. State was Sharpe's second from an ACC school. On April 21, Virginia offered him a scholarship. Sharpe also has offers from East Carolina and Old Dominion. Earlier this season UNC coach Roy Williams was in Winterville to watch Sharpe play.